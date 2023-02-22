So Mr Mnangagwa Wants To Release Wiwa From Prison After Polls ?

Tinashe Sambiri|Pressure is mounting on the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release CCC deputy chairman Hon Job Sikhala before polls.

Last month Mr Mnangagwa’s agents attempted to eliminate Hon Sikhala by seizing his medication.

Human rights defenders, the country’s main opposition party, CCC and political observers are pushing for the immediate release of Wiwa from jail.

See below CCC statement:

“FREE SIKHALA: The continued incarceration of Zimbabwean MP Hon Job Sikhala by the regime in Harare is evidence of gross violation of the constitution. Bail is a constitutional right. He’s been in prison for 251 days without trial. #FreeSikhala.”

CCC is also intensifying voter registration campaigns in the city of Harare.

“Yesterday, Harare West Ward 16 Councilor @DNgadziore led a door to door #RegisterToVoteZW campaign in his neighbourhood.

We are targeting 6 Million votes for our Change Champion in Chief, Adv @nelsonchamisa, 2/3 majority in Parliament & majority in rural & urban councils.”

