ZEC Says We Removed 600 Dead From Voters Roll

Spread the love

State Media -Over 600 deceased persons have been removed from the voters’ roll by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, in terms of the Electoral Act.

The list of the deceased people was published under General Notice 207 of 2023 in an extra-ordinary Government Gazette published on Friday last week by ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

Apart from publishing the names of deceased persons, Mr Silaigwana also published the constituencies, wards and polling stations they were registered under.

“The names of those persons will be removed from the voters roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission,” he said.

“By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter on the First Schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection, at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum, No. 1, Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, and at the respective Commission Provincial Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed in the Second Schedule no later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice.”

Mr Silaigwana said the electoral body adhered to its constitutional mandate and always removed names of dead people from the voters’ roll if it was brought to the attention of the Commission.

The removal of deceased persons is a continuous process that the Commission has always been doing when it receives a list of deceased persons from the Registrar General.

In June last year, ZEC removed over 32 000 dead persons from the voters’ roll. -state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...