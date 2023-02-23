1 800 Perish In Horror Crashes

By- The government has said that they record more than 1 800 people who die of an estimated 35 000 road accidents recorded in Zimbabwe yearly.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Felix Mhona said this while addressing delegates at the inland Transport Committee Forum for Road Safety High-Level event in Geneva, Switzerland.

NewsDay quoted Mhona as saying:

According to available statistics in Zimbabwe, over 35 000 crashes occur annually, an average of at least five people are killed every day, and over 1 800 people die every year.

We are currently reviewing our policies and laws with a view to strengthening the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe into a leading road traffic management agency with the powers to enforce road traffic safety management through coordination and robust regulation of the road traffic actors.

Mhona added that Zimbabwe was committed to cooperating under the United Nations system towards the adoption of international good practices and standards on road safety.

