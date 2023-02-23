Mwonzora Shooting Threat Case Collapses

Spread the love

By-A case in which MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday collapsed.

The Nyanga Senator was accused of threatening to shoot and kill his ex-employee Mutandwa Machera.

Machera had threatened to stage a demonstration at Mwonzora’s house in Harare for his unpaid wages worth US$9 600.

Mwonzora then reportedly called Machera on Sunday threatening to kill him.

Machera reported the matter to the police leading to Mwonzora’s arrest.

Mwonzora was taken to court but was set free as the prosecutor said there was not enough evidence to sustain a case against him.

Addressing journalists soon after his release on Wednesday, Mwonzora said:

I was taken to court today after a false report was made by one of our ex-employees whom we fired.

They had accused me of threatening to shoot him, I do not have a firearm, I do not even possess one, and I don’t even know how to use one.

The prosecutor said there is insufficient evidence to sustain a remand so I am happy, a free man.

I am on my way to Brussels to represent the country in the ACPU joint parliament.

Over a dozen MDC-T employees claim that they have not been paid for the past 13 months.

The block of text you want to add goes here

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...