10yr Jail Term For Man Who Indecently Assaulted Boy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An 18-year-old vendor from Beitbridge has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Miracle Bengure, who betrayed the trust of a man who had offered him accommodation, has been jailed for 10 years after being convicted for aggravated indecent assault on the Good Samaritan’s 13-year-old son.

Bengure pleaded guilty to the crime he committed on the 15th of this month when he appeared in court before he was slapped with a ten-year jail sentence.

Three years were however suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

It is the State’s case that Bengure was last week offered accommodation by a Good Samaritan, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect the child’s identity, but betrayed his trust by indecently assaulting his 13-year-old son who was fast asleep.

Bengure was arrested the following day after the matter was reported to the police.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...