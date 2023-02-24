Another Zanu PF Lite Vows To Win Elections

By-Litle known opposition leader Robert Chapman says he is targeting 74 votes in Zimbabwe’s general election slated for later this year.

Chapman, who recently emerged from nowhere, said he would contest and win this year’s elections.

Chapman told the state media that his target is not just to win the presidential election but to do so convincingly. He said:

We are shooting for the win, right now the target is about 74% of the votes, that is what we are targeting.

That is our goal that we are striving for. We look at the centre, we know what the polls, the numbers are showing us in the middle then we want to take a little bit from each side, from each of the extreme spectrums.

We think we can win people from both sides of strongholds of parties.

