Harare Businessman Leads Bus Turf Wars

A turf war between bus operators has been exposed at Harare’s Exhibition Park bus stop popularly known as ‘kuShowground’, along Samora Machel, following the alleged beating up of a rival tout, this publication has learnt.

The scandal has dragged in a renowned Harare bus operator, Allison Mutelela whose buses use the trade name Ally Transport, during operations on the Harare to Bulawayo route.

Mutelela is allegedly working with a clique of ‘hired bouncers’ who are reportedly terrorising other Zanu PF youths earning a living as touts on their ‘marked territory’ between the Party’s headquarters and the showgrounds.

Close sources familiar with the situation alleged that they have become a law unto themselves in mafia style, disallowing other transporters, including private vehicles,from picking up passengers or stopping in the territory.

Onwell Dangare who recently received a thorough beating after encroaching on the alleged ‘territory’, told this publication that he was attacked by a notorious bouncer known as Malcom, purportedly hired as Mutelela’s henchman.

“Yes, Malcom, this bouncer was sent by the owner of Ally Transport and his younger brother. He attacked me because they didn’t want us to operate as competitors within the space. He claims to be untouchable because of his influence over the police who have been rendered toothless as they are in his pocket,” he said.

Dangare said after making a report about the assault at Showground Kopje Police Station under RRB5415955, Malcom allegedly followed him to his home in Kuwadzana with more bouncers and further assaulted him before taking his Party ID card, US$6 and other valuables.

This prompted him to make another report at Kuwadzana Police Station.

“I reported the case under RRB 5486516 at Kuwadzana police station. This was after they had attacked me at Showground,” Dangare said.

Dangare said the violent gang also have another reported case at Milton Park Police Station RRB 5382055 for reportedly clapping a female passenger before tearing her top.

He further alleged that they were now living in fear with his crews after members of the Police Intelligence section (names supplied), stationed at Milton Park had joined the intimidation by threatening them with unspecified action.

“We are now living in fear as those we turn to, to protect and save lives are now threatening us. We are receiving threats from the members of the PI from Milton Park to remain quiet because of Mutelela’s link to his uncle, Zanu-PF second secretary, Kembo Mohadi.

Mutetela could not respond to the questions sent to him and had not picked up calls for comment.

The Officer-In-Charge at Milton Park denied knowledge of such a case at his station despite there being a docket with a reference number from the station, citing that the mentioned area was under Kopje Police station.

