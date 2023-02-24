Harare, Byo Offices To Close On Saturdays

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Civil Registry Department has announced that Bulawayo and Harare passport offices will no longer be operating on Saturdays.

In a statement, the Civil Registry Department, said from Monday 27 February, passport offices will be operating from 7.45 am to 4.45 pm from Mondays to Fridays. Reads the statement:

Extra hours will be implemented whenever it is necessary. The Civil Registry Department would also like to remind members of the public that the e-passports can be accessed at the Harare passport office, Bulawayo Provincial registry, Chinhoyi Provincial, Gweru provincial registry, Lupane provincial registry, Marondera provincial registry office, Murewa district registry, Beitbridge district registry, Chitungwiza district registry, Hwange district registry, Zvishavane district registry.

The department said an e-passport which can be issued within seven working days costs US$120.

Emergency e-passports that are issued within 48 hours can be accessed at US$220.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...