Man Hangs Self In The CBD

By A Correspondent- A man believed to be in his early 20s was found hanging from a tree in Kwekwe Central Business District in a suspected case of suicide.

The man, only identified as Junior and believed to be a street vendor, was found hanging from a mango tree in a car parking lot of Beverly Building.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying investigations were ongoing.

“We confirm a case of suspected suicide by hanging which occurred on 22 February 2023 at about 2 AM behind Bata Shoe Company in Kwekwe. The body was discovered hanging from a tree by a passerby,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to help identify the body as he did not have any particulars on him.

The now deceased has only been identified as Junior and no further particulars are known. ZRP Kwekwe is handling the case and may anyone with information that can help please come forward,” said Inspector Mahoko.

