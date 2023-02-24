MSU Dumps from Semester Based Learning

Midlands State University is introducing the modularization system of learning and teaching beginning the first semester of 2023.

The modularization system is not very different from the current semester-based system. The only major difference is that modules shall no longer be taught for the entire duration of a semester but are rather going to be taught and examined over a shorter period of time.

The major features of a modularization system are:

1. The first semester, being half of the academic year, shall be divided into two quarters-1st and 2nd quarter.

2. The second semester, shall also be divided into two quarters-3rd and 4th quarter.

3. Just as in a semester-based system, students shall enroll at the beginning of the semester and register for all the modules allocated for the semester.

4. Students will be expected to learn half of the registered modules in six weeks and write examinations in the first quarter before proceeding to study the other modules in the second quarter.

5. The same shall obtain in the third and fourth quarters of the second semester.

6. Examination results of the modules that students would have sat for in the first and third quarters shall be published but academic decisions shall only be published at the end of the first and second semesters.

Students shall be advised about the finer details concerning the modularization system by their respective faculties.

Due to the short duration of quarters, students are strongly encouraged to pay tuition fees and register early so that they do not miss out on lectures and examinations.

