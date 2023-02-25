I Am Ready To Lead Nation : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is ready to lead the nation.

President Chamisa believes he has attained the necessary experience and knowledge to lead the nation.

The CCC leader wrote on Twitter:

READY TO SERVE & LEAD…

Dear citizens, when you empower me as your President &Commander-in-chief. I will lead extraordinarily, with distinction.

I have served the Republic with patriotic passion and pride. I understand government,having been a Cabinet Minister & MP representing Zimbabwe at various levels SADC, AU, ITU,ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels & UN. #Ready

THE YOUNG CITIZEN ON THE MOVE..We must just fix this country for the sake of this generation.

This is what stirs up my passion for change! It’s an intergenerational consensus for change!

