Police Round-Up 1 800 Drivers

By-The Police have announced that they arrested more than 1 800 drivers for using illegal routes permits and not following permit timetables.

The operation comes after Police recently expressed concern over the conduct of some public service vehicle drivers who need to comply with the timetables and route permits.

This has resulted in avoidable accidents caused by bus drivers engaging in dangerous and reckless road races for passengers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Friday said the number of people who have been arrested under the operation stood at 1 805. He said:

On 22/02/23, Police arrested 711 people across the country on operation on the enforcement of route permits and timetables for public service vehicles (PSVs). This brings the cumulative figure of arrests to 1 805.

Last week, Asst Comm Nyathi said the enforcement of route compliance and timetables would be done in terms of the Road Motor Transportation Act. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct of some public service vehicle drivers who are not complying with timetables on route permits, resulting in the drivers being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers.

This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances.

In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will with immediate effect heighten enforcement on compliance with route permits and timetables.

Owners of public service vehicles are, therefore, advised to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and timetables forthwith.

We appeal to public service vehicle owners to cooperate with police officers to ensure sanity prevails on the roads.

