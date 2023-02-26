Chamisa Accepts ZiFM Invite To Be A Guest On Their Show

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has accepted an invitation for an interview by local radio station ZiFM Stereo.

ZiFM Stereo was the first privately-owned radio station to get a licence in Zimbabwe and is owned by Nyanga South MP, Supa Collins Mandiwanzira (ZANU PF) through his company African Business Communications (AB Communications).

Posting on Twitter, ZiFM Stereo said they were open to hosting Chamisa since he is “a key public figure.” The radio station said:

Advocate [Nelson Chamisa], here is an opportunity to speak to Zimbabwe.

We are kindly requesting an interview with you as a key public figure. Let us work on modalities to get you to engage with the people.

We are looking forward to a favorable response.

CCC Matabeleland North Chairman Prince Dubeko Sibanda rebuked the radio station saying they “are supposed to be a serious media house.” Added Sibanda:

Drop these antics of inviting the President through Twitter.

However, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba welcome the invitation and promised to get in touch with ZiFM.

Chamisa said he was readily available and for the interview and directed the radio station to contact his media team. Said Chamisa:

I’ve heard you ZiFM. I’m ready when you are. We’re accessible, available and ready. Zimbabwe needs this kind of fairness, Get in touch with our media team. God bless you.

