Free Sikhala Protests Spread To UK

Tinashe Sambiri|Angry citizens in the United Kingdom took to the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe on Saturday to protest at the prolonged detention of Hon Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala was arrested in June last year for denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

See below CCC UK and Ireland statement:

Solidarity protest for CCC Hon Job Sikhala, Sat 23 Feb at Zimbabwe Embassy, London…

Today, Zimbabweans, activists and sympathisers stood in solidarity protesting the continued incarceration of Hon Sikhala who has been in prison for 256 days without bail. The protestors were demanding the release of Hon Sikhala #FreeWiwa

Protestors were told of the importance of speaking up, calling out persecution, human rights abuses and were encouraged to continue to protest demanding the Zimbabwe regime to be held accountable for the atrocities they perpetrate against CCC champions and other human rights activists.

Facilitator:

Nontokozo Malaba Ncube

Speakers included:

Vengai Mutsawu

Diana Machingauta

Lloyd Shumbayaonda

Patricia Chinyoka

Makomborero Haruzivishe

Chief Ndiweni

Lord Jonny Oates

Citizens Coalition for Change UK and Ireland

