Ghetto Youths Remember Chibabababa

Spread the love

By-The month of February brings sad memories to the Zimdancehall fraternity and the local music industry, especially after the death of Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) on February 16, 2021.

The gifted composer and singer succumbed to diabetes at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare at 31. He was declared a liberation hero for representing youths through music.

Top Zimdancehall producer Michael Murumbi, better known as PTK, said the industry was no longer the same without “Sauro”.

PTK was one of the first producers to work with Soul Jah Love.

“I really miss Soul Jah Love. He was gifted and always gave life to Zimdancehall,” said the producer.

Over the years, PTK has released several chart-topping riddims and is expected to drop another one soon.

“I have finished working on ‘Body Slam Riddim 02’, which is now due for release. I wish Sauro was around to feature on the project. He would have added more weight to it,” he said.

“I am the one who started recording Soul Jah Love, with the track ‘Ndini Uya Uya’ (2014), which proved to be one of his best songs. Together with the late, we did so many projects and he helped me become one of the revered producers in the country.”

PTK’s new riddim features Ndunge Yut, Blot, Silent Killer, Hwinza, Bazooker, Lukko and Chipoko Chasauro, among other artistes.

“We have some artistes who are trying to fit into the late singer’s shoes but the truth is Soul Jah Love was in a league of his own. It is going to be hard to find his replacement, if ever we are going to.”

The music producer urged upcoming Zimdancehall artistes to work hard and be original, and not to lose focus.

“Consistency and discipline are key to succeeding in the music industry.”

Some of the upcoming Zimdancehall chanters who are trying to emulate Soul Jah Love are Lukko, Chipoko ChaSauro and Mbida Dee.

“It is now two years since he (Soul Jah Love) passed away, but, as it stands, we do not have even a single person whom we feel can match or surpass his work. The late chanter worked hard when it came to his music and that is what these youngsters need to copy from him,” added PTK.

“But these young musicians must desist from trying to compare themselves with the late chanter if they want to grow their brands.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...