Missing Warren Park Girl Found Weak And Confused

The 16-year-old Warren Park girl who went missing on Monday returned home on Thursday evening.

Her relatives confirmed that she could have been kidnapped but she could not say much about what transpired.

They immediately rushed her to hospital.

“She was weak and in a state of confusion,” said one of the relative, who spoke on anonymity.

Similar cases of teenagers going missing have been on the rise in Harare.

Police have urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to school.

-H Metro

