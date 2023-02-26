Mjolo Horror Accident: Man Killed Over Girlfriend

Spread the love

ZRP cops in the Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for a Shurugwi man who allegedly teamed up with a girlfriend and fatally stabbed a 32-year-old rival suitor after they clashed at the girlfriend’s place.

The now deceased, Robson Goni (32), was stabbed by a yet to be identified man in a suspected love triangle in which the two-timing lady is alleged to have taken sides with the accused person.

Police spokesperson for Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying they have since launched a manhunt for the alleged killer and the woman in question who was only identified as Chiedza.

The murder case occurred at house number D15 Railway block in Shurugwi where Goni, who is believed to have been a boyfriend to Chiedza, decided to visit her unbeknown to him that she had another boyfriend who had also visited on the same day.

Tempers are said to have flared after the two men clashed and a fight ensued in which Chiedza is alleged to have teamed up with the other boyfriend to fight Goni which resulted in the boyfriend stabbing Goni to death.

After committing the offence, the two suspects left the scene for an unknown destination and are still on the run.

Insp Mahoko appealed for information that may help in the location and arrest of the two wanted persons.

“We received a report of murder that occurred in Shurugwi where an unknown suspect stabbed a rival suitor in a suspected love triangle. After committing the offence, the suspect and the girlfriend ran away and are still on the run. Investigations have been instituted but to date, the suspects have not been located. We call upon members of the public who may have information on the whereabouts of Chiedza and her boyfriend to pass it to any nearest police station,” he said.-state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...