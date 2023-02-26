Mutoriro Kills Popular Tout

MASVINGO–A popular Mucheke Rank tout in Masvingo was found dead on the steps at the entrance to Farai Bar at 6 pm on Tuesday.

It is suspected that Farai Chirara who was popularly known as Doshto took an overdose of an illicit brew known as Chikozodo without taking food in the morning and went to Farai Bar in Mucheke.

He slept in the bar and some of his friends took him outside and left him at the steps of the bar where he was found dead by one of the bar ladies Raviro Madanhire (50).

A report was made at Chikato Police Station. – Masvingo Mirror

https://masvingomirror.com/mucheke-tout-dies-of-suspected-drug-abuse/

