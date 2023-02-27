Citizens Urged To Stand Up For Job Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri

Hard-hitting CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has challenged citizens to assume a common garb in fighting for the release of jailed politician Hon Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala was arrested in June last year for speaking on behalf of Moreblessing Ali’s family.

Sarkozy described the incarceration of Hon Sikhala as horrible and unacceptable.

“Sometimes we simply have to stand up.

The abuse of @JobSikhala1 is horrible and unacceptable,” Sarkozy wrote on Twitter.

