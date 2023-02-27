Mnangagwa Aide In US$400K NSSA Corruption

Spread the love

By- Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima has been accused of instructing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to buy a house in Borrowdale.

It is alleged that while the house in Quinnington, Borrowdale, Harare was valued at US$350 000, NSSA paid US$400 000 and eventually sold the house to Mavima before the property could be entered into its books.

The NewsHawks report that the property deal was done secretly on behalf of Mavima.

Allegations:

i). It is alleged that Mavima identified the property and asked NSSA to buy and keep it for him while he awaited disbursement of his US$500 000 housing allowance given to each cabinet minister.

ii). The deal came to light when NSSA’s acting general manager, Charles Shava, ordered deputy director of audit, Andrew Nyakonda, on 16 February to conduct an investigation into the sale of the Borrowdale house and the purchase of a Kariba Lodge for US$244 000.

iii). The deal and the Kariba Lodge transactions were driven by NSsA investments and properties director Brian Murewa, who is said to have jumped the border into South Africa.

The NewsHwaks report that Shava who replaced suspended general manager, Arthur Manase, is being attacked over the audit he ordered.

On December 29, Paul Mavima wrote to NSSA board chairperson Percy Toriro recommending Agnes Masiiwa to replace Shava.

Vice president Constantino Chowenga, the acting president then, reversed Masiiwa’s appointment, saying it violated corporate governance.

NSSA general manager Arthur Manase was suspended in July 2022 and senior executives were supposed to be appointed on a rotational basis to fill the position in an acting capacity.

NSSA also bought a property in Kariba valued at US$220 000. The property was bought for US$215 000 after negotiations, but US$244 000 was paid. This means US$29 000 was siphoned.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...