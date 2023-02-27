Police Busts Drug Bases In Mbare

Police on Sunday busted a drug base in Mbare’s Matapi block 3, 4 and 5 where a tuck-shop and a vehicle registration number AEM 6736 were used as drug storage facilities.

In a statement, the police said they recovered an assortment of drugs including Colcaps syrup and a digital scale among other.

“The ZRP has recovered 1 x 750ml crate of black label, 11 x 750ml castle beer, 2 x 6 pack super Chibuku, a crate of Chibuku scuds, one sachet of dagga, one stub of dagga, one sachet of Omeprazole capsules, one sachet of Crystal Meth, one bottle of Colcaps syrup, four flu stop capsules and a digital scale. The operator of the tuck-shop, Siphelani Ncube, is now being pursued by the police,” said the police.

The police have been on an operation to arrest all drug peddlers in the country amid fears that the problem is now out of control.

