CCC Candidate Selection : No Room For Infiltration

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change ( CCC) will soon embark on a meticulous candidate selection exercise before the 2023 polls.

This was said by CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

Below is part of Advocate Mahere’s statement:

CANDIDATE SELECTION: We can all be at ease because we thought very carefully about how the candidate selection process can be best used and not manipulated by any other political party or interest group but at the same time produces the citizens that will be best equipped to represent us.

Candidate selection will be done at ward & constituency levels by the citizens. What we’re after as CCC is not power for its own sake but to make sure that we actually bring about ethical, transformational & competent leadership.

And so we really want the best foot forward in each ward and constituency. We will be represented by candidates who would have been chosen by the local citizens. #CitizensCandidateSelection

