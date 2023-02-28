Mwonzora Fires More Chamisa Alligned Cadres

By-MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has recalled three Norton Town Council councillors for alleged allegiance to Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

In a letter dated February 27, 2023, Local Government minister, July Moyo, notified Norton Town Council’s Town Clerk that Mwonzora had recalled the three councillors. Reads the letter:

RECALL OF CERTAIN COUNCILLORS

The above subject matter refers.

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the MDC-T stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the Party:-

1. CIIr Rosemary Chnoyera Ward 9

2. Cllr Charles Dube Ward 2

3. Cllr Muchaneta Munyeveri Ward 3

In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1)(k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant.

In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the ZEC of these vacancies.

