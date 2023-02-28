Shock As Man Kills Own Granny

A 28-YEAR-OLD Kezi man is on the run after fatally striking his 68-year-old grandmother with a log following a dispute over an undisclosed issue.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Gole Village.

She identified the suspect as Mpumelelo Dube.

Insp Mangena said Dube was sitting with his grandmother Bongiwe Ncube in her kitchen hut together with his siblings when the suspect struck her with a wooden log on the back of her head.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case that occurred in Gole Village in Kezi on Friday. Mpumelelo Dube was with his grandmother Bongiwe Ncube in her kitchen hut together with her grandchildren when a misunderstanding arose over an undisclosed issue,” she said.

“Dube picked up a wooden log and struck his grandmother three times on the back of her head and she died on the spot.”

After committing the offence, Dube fled from the scene. Ncube’s body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence to resolve problems.

She said people should engage third parties and find ways to solve their problems amicably.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.- Chronicle

