The Deleted Herald Article Attacking Al Jazeera Investigative Documentary

– It’s “an incendiary election campaign weapon.” –

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Herald | ALJAZEERA will, at least in a few days time, air a documentary which it will be trumpeting as a media scoop of the century.

The documentary will be no more than a stringing together of a combinition of genuine incidents of corruption and fabricated incidents tarnishing the image of the innocent by associating them with corruption. The major reason for this program is to undermine to good work which is being done by the President and ZANU PF.

Aljazera has not embarked on a two year clandestine investigation because they are concerned about corruption in Zimbabwe or anywhere else in the world. There are dangerous and corrupt people in the South, in the North, in the East, in and the West. This is just the nature of human beings. Aljazera’s documentary is designed as an incindiary election campaign weapon.

The document has been two years inthe making and the timing of its release is poinantly culculated to coincide with the start of our national election campaign season.

There is no denying that there is corruption in our country much the same way as you will find in any country in the world. What is lamrntable here is that the overriding purpose of the documentary is to interfer with the electoral procees of a soveign state. We cannot afford to have foreign news media attempting so grossly to interfer with the outcome of our election. Aljazera would not dare do the same thing in Japan, in Asia in America or Europe. It can do so to an African country with impunity.

Zimbabweans must choose their destiny with no interference from foreigners. Aljazera’s interference is as brazen as it is naussetting.

It is telling that for two years Aljazera has not contacted law enforcement agences to report any crime. The reason is that this is not about crime from their point of view. It is about destroying Zanu PF, its leadership and facilitating regime change. We cannot even imagine the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation doing such a thing on foreign countries. If they did, they would be banned, to say the least.

The main target of Aljezera is obviously the Hon Presodent ED.

We have had too many instances where individuals take advantage of photo opportunities with the president. These are corrupt and manipulative characters. They then do name-dropping, which is to drop the mame of the president in conversations as a way of vainly boosting their empty profiles and make commerce out of this. We have our ambassador at large Angel Hurbert extensively interviewed telling ALJAZEERA how money is laundered from Zimbabwe. Angel has always been a dubious character and what he said to ALJAZEERA is damaging and soiling the name of the president. Being that as it may Angel abused his ambassadorial position. The president must call the minister of foreign affairs to order, if he is the one who recommended him. The appointments of people who will be faces of Zimbabwe must be reviewed. It’s not everybody who stands with the president for a photo who is a patriot.

The truth is that the president does not have to take photos with members of his family only or with mininisters only. He is a leader and a public figure. So he poses for photos with every Zimbabwean who comes to meet him if the opportunity allows.

It is ludicrous to suggest that anyone and everyone who shakes the hand of the presodent or has a photo with him is his friend or associate or acquaintence. The truth os that he forgets most of their names as soon as the camera flash is gone.

No one ever suggest that people who shake King Chsrles hand or any other leader’s hand are known to that leader. It is clearly mischievous and cynical to define hand-shaking with President ED as association in corruption.

We also have a deep-seated internal problem

This is that those who must protect the presdent from opportunitic characters sleep on the wheel. The president cannot personally vet people who come and see him. That is the official job of someone. The president is entitled to assume that those that enter his office have been veted and that appropriate officers are convinced that any audience with the president is in the national interest. Those who do not do their vetting job properly must understand the horrendous consequences of their culpable neglect. Such neglect is so detrimental to the interest of our country and it gives opportunity for our detractors to pounce.

there are so many prophets and church leaders who are deeply character flawed. They do not do anything positive while the president is in office, anyway. They use the name of the president to line their pockets and amass wealth.

We must brace ourselves to deal with this problem coming our way. Ubert Angel is not ZANU PF. He is just some alleged technocrat who submitted his application for a role to promote his country of birth.

How he lives his life on a day to day and what deals he involves himself in have nothing to do with ZANU PF or its leaders.

He is just doing like what any conman does, name dropping and anything he said in that ALJAZEERA program is his opinion. He did not speak on his Excellence’s name.

It is high time that we see those after criminal activities hiding behind the first family.

The mentioning of Mguwaya in the ALJAZEERA program is mischvous. ALJAZEERA did not follow up the Pomona program. Instead of being a corrupt vehicle as ALJAZEERA will say Pomona became a state of the art project which has made all the world copy it.

Nguwaya has already moved on from the scandals his enemies tried to bind him in and he is now a national hero who has turned rubbish to something great.

ALJAZEERA will not report the progress and the good work Nguwaya is doing all this is because their agenda is to remove the current government and replace it with their puppets.

The president has made it clear that all Zimbabweans are his people and will have no problem in posing for a photo with the whole world if time permits.

This program where a few individuals are being singled out for a crime because they have photos with the president.

Zimbabwe has its own systems of dealing with corruption and the corrupt ones will be caught very soon.

President ED MNANGAGWA considers corruption a major challenge to his goals of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and boosting shared prosperity for the poorest 100 percent of people in Zimbabwe.

Corruption has a disproportionate impact on the poor and most vulnerable, increasing costs and reducing access to services, including health, education and justice. Corruption in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment drives up costs and can lead to sub-standard or harmful products. The President is aware that every stolen or misdirected dollar robs the poor of an equal opportunity in life and prevents governments from investing in their human capital.

Corruption erodes trust in government and undermines the social contract. The President of Zimbabwe recognises that corruption might impact service delivery.

Corruption might unfairly determine the winners of government contracts, with awards favoring friends, relatives, or business associates of government officials. Or it might come in the form of state capture, distorting how institutions work and who controls them, a form of corruption that is often the costliest in terms of overall economic impact. Each type of corruption is important and tackling all of them is critical to achieving progress and sustainable change. To that end the president will never support corruption in any way.

Corruption is a global problem that requires global solutions. So attacking Zimbabwe hiding behind investigative journalism is cruel. The President of Zimbabwe has been working to mitigate the pernicious effects of corruption. The president works with the public and private sectors as well as civil society to support efforts to prevent corruption, improve remedies to address wrongdoing when it occurs as well as work towards improving behaviors, norms, and standards needed to sustain anticorruption efforts.

To ALJAZEERA we say your i professionalism will catch up with you. To those sponsoring it we say let Zimbabwe run its own affairs in its own way.

[email protected]

