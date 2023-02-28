Top Local Govt Official Nabbed Over US$1,2 Million Land Deal

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a director in the Local Government ministry, Mlindeli Sayi for alleged criminal abuse of office resulting in the state losing almost US$1.2 million in an urban land deal.

“Investigations established that in October 2022 after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had commenced investigations into the issue of the stands and after inquiries had been made with the Local Government ministry in relation to accountability for the 50 stands and proof for their payment, the accused as the director (State land) charged with the responsibility of ensuring proper disposal of State land, and in a bid to show favour to Arosume Property Developers and to cover up for the improper disposal of the 50 stands, corruptly wrote to Arosume Property Developers instructing them to pay the land intrinsic value for the 50 stands at a total value of $1 193 000, instead of US$1 193 000 or the equivalent rate of the day when the payment was made,” ZACC has alleged in a memo.

ZACC says the state received less than US$2000 from the US$1,2 million that should have been paid.

ZACC’s case according to the memo, is that on June 7, 2007, the Local Government ministry entered into a partnership for the development of 154 residential stands in Carrick Creagh, Harare with private land developers Sally Mugabe Housing Co-operative and Arosume Development,

According to the agreement the ministry was to provide the developers with 50 stands as security in case beneficiaries defaulted on payment.

In 2009, the ministry conducted land valuation for 154 stands in Carrick Creagh and determined that the intrinsic value for the 50 stands allocated to Arosume Developers as collateral security was US$1 193 000.

ZACC investigations established that despite the fact that some beneficiaries had fully paid the development fees to Arosume Property Developers, Sayi corruptly authorised the developer to sell all 50 stands set aside as collateral security and pay the ministry in local currency, instead of US dollars.

Records indicate that the official exchange rate as at December 13, 2022 when the payment was made was US$1: ZWL$ 661.5605

Thus by deduction the Arosume was meant to pay $789 241 676, but instead paid $1 193 000, thereby prejudicing the State of $788 048 676.

So essentially Arosume paid the state US$1800 out of the true US$1,2 value.

The Uchena Commission Report on Sale of State Land Around Urban Areas presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December 2019, pointed out that Local Government ministry must ensure that government gets paid for urban farm land being developed.

The report pointed out the beneficiaries owed had paid government less than 10% of the US$3b owed by beneficiaries of urban state land.

