Tribute To Mboneni Ncube
28 February 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has paid tribute to Mboneni Ncube.
Mboneni Ncube, a CCC activist, was murdered by Zanu PF hooligans on February 27, 2022.
In a statement, CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma accused Zanu PF vice president Constantino Chiwenga of causing Mboneni Ncube’s death.
“In a democracy, no one must be killed for being politically different.
On this day last year, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s murderous & blood thirsty fascist regime claimed the life of Mboneni Ncube. It must be noted that this happened after “crush lice” vitriolic rants by C Chiwenga,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.