Zanu PF Terrorises Teachers In Masvingo

Tinashe Sambiri

Zanu PF agents are forcing teachers in Masvingo Province to join a dodgy organisation called Civil Servants Trust for ED, it has emerged.

According to teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity, Zanu PF agents are causing havoc in schools across Masvingo Province.

A teacher at a high school in Gutu said:

“Tiriko but irikowo here organization new one inonzi Civil servants Trust forED, Inoda mari upto 14usd per teacher to join , get Zanu pf card and regalia?

Pano yasvika nhasi

Takatobhadhariswa zuro joining fee $1 imwe ndofunga tomirira pay kuti tigokwanisa nokuti tine matambudziko:

Kutya

Kuchona poor renumeration

Decision making kuti toita zvipi, inyaya iri kupisa iyi Masvingo province yose civil servant woga woga how many are we?”

” … ndoimwe nyaya iyi kuno zita nenzvimbo musareva henyu asi kana muchida mazita evari kuzviita: umwe wacho anonzi Zviuchi,” another teacher said.

