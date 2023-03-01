DZ Man Killed For Demanding His $6

By- A Dzivaresekwa man has been killed for asking for his $6 from a friend.

The killer, Gift Jimu, appeared in court on murder allegations after he shoved Moses Nkhulungo, whom he owed US$6, to a hard road leading to his death.

Jamu (46) appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to March 16.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on Saturday at around 9pm opposite 346 Gora Street, Dzivarasekwa 3 in Harare, Nkhulungo persistently demanded US$6 which Jamu owed him.

Jamu then shoved Nkhulungo who fell on to the tarred road on his occiput, became unconscious, and started oozing blood from his mouth and nose.

He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Blood stains were collected at the scene of crime by forensic examination experts and the samples allegedly matched blood stains collected on Jamu’s jeans, linking him to the crime. Herald

