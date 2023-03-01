Eswatini Liberation Movement Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa To Release Wiwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Swaziland Liberation Movement has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to release jailed CCC deputy chairperson Honourable Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala was arrested in June last year for denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The Swaziland Liberation Movement, quoted by VOA News, condemned the lengthy detention of Hon Sikhala.

“Swaziland Liberation Movement says Zimbabwean authorities should release Job Sikhala of the Citizens Coalition For Change , who has been in remand prison at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for more than eight months.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...