Mwonzora Fires Three More Kadoma Councilors

By-The MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora has fired the Kadoma mayor and three councillors.

The three councillors fired alongside Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa are Edson Muzira, Nigel Ruzario and Michael Mvura.

The mayor represented Kadoma Central Constituency’s ward nine, including the central business district (CBD) and the industrial area. Three other recalled councillors represented wards 4, 15 and 3 respectively.

In a statement dated February 27, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works said: “I wish to inform you that I’m in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party.

“In terms of section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, read with section 129 (1) (k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant,” the circular reads in part.

The four were not part of a poorly attended full council meeting held at Town House yesterday.

Clr Aaron Masvikeni of ward 10 was nominated to chair the ordinary full council meeting as both the now-recalled mayor and his deputy Clr Tendai Kokera could not attend.

Mr Mwonzora’s MDC-T party has recalled several councillors and House of Assembly members elected in 2018 in a battle for political relevance with Mr Nelson Chamisa who has since formed the CCC party.

-Herald

