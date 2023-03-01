Tropical Cyclone Freddy Latest

The Meteorological Services Department says Tropical Storm Freddy is expected to slowly drift back into the Mozambique Channel and clear off much of the Zimbabwean air-space by next Saturday.

The department says cloudy conditions with light showers that may be thundery in some places are expected in the eastern parts of the country, including Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, from this Tuesday to Friday.

These cloudy conditions with light rains are expected to move into Matabeleland North on Thursday, while there rest of the country should be mostly sunny and warm.

Over the weekend, into Monday next week, much of the country is expected to experience sunny and warm weather, with brief cloudy periods and isolated showers in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Masvingo provinces due to remnant moisture.- ZBC News

