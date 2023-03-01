Woman R_aped At Cemetery

By A Correspondent- A woman was rɑpǝd by her former workmate in a parked car at Granville Cemetery on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman had been offered transport by the accused man, only identified as Matara, from Simon Mazorodze flyover to Hopley, where she stays.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Matara was driving a Toyota Wish and was alone when he offered his ex-workmate a lift home.

She asked to be dropped when she arrived at her destination, but the accused person did not stop.

“He parked the car at the cemetery and rɑpǝd her inside the car without protecti0n before dumping her there and driving off,” said Insp Chakanza.

-HMetro

