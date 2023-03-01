Zanu PF In Panic Mode Over Al Jazeera Documentary On Corruption

By A Correspondent| Since the announcement by Doha based Television channel Al Jazeera that they will broadcast a documentary that exposes deep seated corruption within the Zimbabwean government circles, Zanu PF has been in sixes and sevens.

Through exclusive interviews with whistleblowers from within the criminal underworld, Al Jazeera investigators obtained information on how gold is being used to siphon money outside Zimbabwe by a gang of criminals including one cleric Uebert Angel.

Angel was appointed Ambassador at Large and was filmed with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House.

Feeling pressure, Zanu PF has desperately engaged a higher gear to discredit the documentary even before it is released.

On Tuesday, the state run Herald ran an article titled “Not in the name of the President”, an opinion piece that tried to discredit Al Jazeera claiming that the channel was part of a sinister plot to tarnish the ruling party before the much awaited general elections.

The article was later pulled down after it exposed the government.

Now they are now in full scale including employing the use of ghost accounts to attack Al Jazeera.

“The noisy that never was! We are too powerful & intact as a system to be bothered by tricks of cash-seeking nonentities who are desperate to make money out of nothing. @AlJazeera risks reducing itself into a zimeye by being trapped to pay huge money to earn rights over nonsense,” said Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

Nick Mangwana had earlier posted this on Twitter:

“We are now in an election season. We are going to see political intrigue and drama. We are already witnessing deception, attempted entrapments and subterfuge, all with an intended political end. But of course it is just some flatulence in the wind.”

The four part documentary will be aired tomorrow and Angel is expected to take centre stage, according to Al Jazeera.

