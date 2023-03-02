Armed Robbers Doused With Sulphuric Acid

By A Correspondent- Two suspected armed robbers sustained severe burns after the owner of a house they intended to break into doused them with sulphuric acid.

The suspects, Tatenda Bhebhe (23) of Mbizo 8 in Kwekwe and Mollen Banda (27) were part of a four-member gang that was breaking into houses and stealing cash and property in Zhombe, Midlands Province.

The two were later sold out by the burns caused by the sulphuric acid and were arrested as they sought medical attention.

Bhebhe was arrested by the police while admitted at Kadoma General Hospital while Banda was arrested while admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

After their arrest, the two implicated their accomplices, Tafadzwa Moyo (21) and Learnmore Masaga (22) both of Village Kesani under Chief Gwesela in Zhombe.

ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told the Chronicle the gang has been linked to 5 other cases ranging from malicious damage of property to robbery.

He said the injured suspects were doused with sulphuric acid as they tried to break down a door to Brighton Dlodlo’s homestead on 20 February. Said Inspector Mahoko:

He said Dlodlo took a bottle containing sulphuric acid and sprinkled it on the suspects’ faces through a hole they had created in the door resulting in them running away in pain.

On 25 February police received information that Bhebhe was admitted at Kadoma Hospital and they and arrested him.

Banda was later arrested while admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

The other two suspects were arrested at their homesteads after being implicated by the two.

