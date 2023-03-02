ZimEye
🟡Our MPs continue to represent the interests of the citizens of Zimbabwe in Parliament. In this video, Hon Chikwinya calls on the govt to review the salaries of the civil servants, particularly the soldiers, teachers,police officers who’re currently earning on average of ZW$55k. pic.twitter.com/lHZzGiE6Zo— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) March 2, 2023
🟡Our MPs continue to represent the interests of the citizens of Zimbabwe in Parliament. In this video, Hon Chikwinya calls on the govt to review the salaries of the civil servants, particularly the soldiers, teachers,police officers who’re currently earning on average of ZW$55k. pic.twitter.com/lHZzGiE6Zo