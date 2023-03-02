CR 7 Shines

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked his first major individual award in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese star joined Al Nassr in January but his competitive debut was delayed due to a ban from his time in England and registration issues with the Saudi Pro League.

After playing his first league game in late January, Ronaldo went on to score eight goals and made two assists in the four games that followed in February.

The goal tally includes a super hattrick (four goals) and a hattrick in successive games.

The performances has now earned him the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February in the league’s monthly awards. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

