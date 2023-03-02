Man R_apes Ex Lover

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police said a 34-year-old man rɑpǝd his ex-l0ver in Waterfalls on Monday after learning that she now has a new b0yfriǝnd.

Richard Sauti of Epworth, visited the 23-year-old victim at her home to discuss her decision to end their ɑffa!r.

The woman reported the rɑpǝ to her new l0ver and he accompanied her to make a police report.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said when the woman told Richard that she was no longer interested in him, and had already moved on, he locked the door.

He rɑpǝd her once without protecti0n before fleeing.

The complainant contacted her new l0ver who then advised her to lodge a police report,” said Insp Chakanza.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...