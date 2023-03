Mazowe Dam Spills

Mazowe Dam is the latest large water body to spill after last doing so five years ago.

According to a tweet by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority this Tuesday, the dam last spilled in 2018.

Last week, Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo, spilled for the first time since 2008.

The spilling of dams is set to boost government’s irrigation development agenda as the country targets food self-sufficiency.- ZBC News

