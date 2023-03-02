Teachers4USD Says Govt Issuing Long Empty Statements On Salaries

The NJNC sellouts table has been set.

02 March 2023

As we rightly predicted the 1st of March hyped National Joint Negotiating Council, NJNC meeting didn’t yield any results. The government side developed cold feet having learnt of the #Teachers4USD Tsunami.

Today they are set to meet over tea again at 1000hrs. We are well aware that the outcome of the meeting will not be favorable for the teachers. Let’s brace ourselves for long empty statements from the “negotiators.” They will agree to a bad deal and try to convince us that it was the best.

We understand how the “negotiators” think. They think we are gullible and are ready to accept anything and everything they sell to us.

Government should be made aware that the #Teachers4USD batalion will only be demobilised by a substantial USD salary increment, our demand is USD 1 260. Housing allowance and transport allowance are non negotiable, Government should meet the market rates, USD 200 housing and USD 80 transport.

Cdes let’s Stay home and continue to apply pressure on the employer. We have been generous with our labour at the expense of the welfare of our families. It is high time we attend to the needs of our families. Our labour must be fairly compensated.

Victory is certain!

Teachers4USD Information desk

