Vindictive Mwonzora Wields Axe On 13 Councillors, Less Than 6 Months Into Elections

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has expelled and further ordered recalls on 13 party councillors from four local authorities in yet another punitive response to alleged disloyalty to his shaky authority by party officials.

Mwonzora recalled councilors from Norton, Kwekwe, Kadoma and Mutare.

The opposition leader, according to some of the expelled councilors, accuses them of having sympathies with opposition rival Nelson Chamisa of CCC.

The councillors learnt of their axing in a letter written to Town Clerks of the concerned local authorities by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councilors have been expelled from the party; Rosemary Chinoyera (Ward 9), Charles Dube (Ward 2) and Muchaneta Munyeveri (Ward 3),” Moyo wrote in a letter to Norton Town Clerk.

Also recalled from Kwekwe City Council are Pikirai Musipa (Ward 3), Charles Juta (Ward 7) and Betty Ndhlovu (Ward 13).

Mwonzora went on to issue recalls on three councilors in Mutare and four in Kadoma, including the town’s mayor Action Nyamukondiwa.

