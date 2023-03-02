Zanu PF Celebrates Money Laundering Expose’ Documentary Postponement

By-Zanu PF has celebrated the postponement of the airing of a documentary exposing its top officials engaging in corruption and money laundering International English-language news channel, Al Jazeera.

The filming of the four-part documentary was scheduled to start this Thursday at noon Central African Time.

It has since emerged that the film’s broadcast has not happened, with sources saying it would be broadcast at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Posting on social media platforms, Zanu PF director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the west paid journalists who produced the film.

The noisy that never was! We are too powerful & intact as a system to be bothered by tricks of cash-seeking nonentities who are desperate to make money out of nothing. @AlJazeera risks reducing itself into a zimeye by being trapped to pay huge money to earn rights over nonsense pic.twitter.com/ehaJzzJ9cu — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) March 1, 2023

