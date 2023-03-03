Al Jazeera Documentary Rolls On

Spread the love

BREAKING: The two @AJIunit broadcasts scheduled for today will not air today. A contact told ZimEye, they are going ahead working on the other 3 features slated for the 9th, 16th, and 23rd March 2023. No further details were availed at the time of writing. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 2, 2023

The two @AJIunit broadcasts scheduled for today will not air today. A contact told ZimEye, they are going ahead working on the other 3 features slated for the 9th, 16th, and 23rd March 2023. No further details were availed at the time of writing. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...