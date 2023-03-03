Armed Robbers In Acid Attack

Two armed robbers are nursing burns sustained after the owner of a house they intended to break into doused them with sulphuric acid.

The two, who were part of a four-member gang that was breaking into houses stealing cash and property in Zhombe, were later sold out by the burns and were nabbed as they sought medical attention.

Tatenda Bhebhe (23) of Mbizo 8 in Kwekwe was arrested while admitted at Kadoma General Hospital while his accomplice Mollen Banda (27) was picked up by police while admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

The two implicated their accomplices, Tafadzwa Moyo (21) and Learnmore Masaga (22) both of Village Kesani under Chief Gwesela in Zhombe.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the gang has been linked to 5 other cases ranging from malicious damage of property to robbery.

He said luck ran out for the two as they tried to break down a door to Brighton Dlodlo’s homestead.

“On 20 February 2023 around 3AM, Dlodlo of Village Ndabenkulu Chief Gwesela in Zhombe, was sleeping when he was awakened by the noise of the gang trying to break through the door to gain entrance into the house,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Dlodlo, police said, took a bottle containing sulphuric acid and sprinkled it on the suspects’ faces through a hole they had created on the door resulting in them running for dear life.

On 25 February police received information that Bhebhe was admitted at Kadoma Hospital and they swiftly reacted and arrested him.

Banda was later arrested while admitted at Gweru General Hospital while the rest of the gang was arrested from their homesteads after being implicated by the two.-state media

