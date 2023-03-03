Avonlea Woman Raped After Boarding Mushikashika Vehicle

A 26-year-old Avonlea woman was kidnapped before being raped by four men at Botanic Gardens after she had boarded a Mushikashika from town on Wednesday.

She was dumped after losing cash and a cellphone.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying the victim was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case involving a woman who was raped after being offered transport along Leopold Takawira Street in town

to Avonlea,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances are that on March 1 at around 11am, the complainant boarded a black Honda Fit, at corner Leopold Takawira and Nelson Mandela, intending to go to Avonlea.

“The vehicle had four men, including the driver.

“The victim shared the front passenger seat with one accused.

“The vehicle drove along Leopold Takawira towards Avondale and turned right into Cork Road just after Parirenyatwa Group of

Hospitals.

“When they reached a bushy area near the Botanic Gardens, the accused, who was sharing a seat with the complainant, demanded the complainant’s valuables.”

He added: “Complainant handed her cellphone which had a US$10 note in the pouch.

“Accused then snatched the complainant’s handbag and stole US$5.

“The accused, who was sharing the seat with complainant, fondled her breasts and the other three accused disembarked from the vehicle and he raped her once without protection.

“The other three took turns to rape the victim and dumped her in the garden.

“She was later rescued by a passerby who took her to ZRP Avondale,” said Insp Chakanza.

-State Media

