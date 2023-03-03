Cyclone Freddy Wreaks Havoc

Several homes in Chikombedzi have been destroyed by the excessive rains being experienced in Chiredzi district since Sunday evening.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit in Chiredzi District, Mr Gift Machukele confirmed that more than eight homes in Pfumani and Mugoyani villages in Ward 11 have been destroyed but said there are no reports of injuries or death.

He said members of the Civil Protection Unit are on the ground to assist the affected families, with some areas not accessible.

“We received reports that about 8 households have been affected in Chikombedzi Ward 11. However, it is difficult to access the areas. Given that we had already activated the DRM committees at the village level, we tasked them to do some assessments and when the rain subsides, we will be able to access the affected areas,” he said.

Electricity, mobile network transmitters and some roads have been affected by the incessant rains.

Current rains being experienced in some parts of the country are a result of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which downgraded upon making landfall in Mozambique on Friday last week.-ZBC News

