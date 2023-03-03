Jobseeker Raped

Spread the love

A 16-year-old Chikomba girl was on Tuesday evening raped and robbed by an assailant as she sought employment as a house helper in Harare.

Harare Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Julius Chakanza said the girl arrived in Harare on the same day from Chikomba expecting to get employed as a house maid.

She went to a hardware shop in the Central Business District looking for the person who had offered her the job but was informed he had gone to Mazowe on business errands.

While waiting for the prospective employer outside the shop, the girl was approached by an unidentified man, who pretended to be genuinely concerned about her.

He asked her why she appeared desperate and the girl explained her situation.

The man then lied to her that he knew of someone who wanted a house maid and was even prepared to pay her a better salary of US$80.

The girl was lured to a bushy area in Warren Park suburb where she was raped once without protection by the man who threatened to harm her.

After the act, the man allegedly stole the girl’s Huawei cellphone, a brown jacket and US$10 cash before fleeing into the darkness.

The girl was later helped by a passerby who took her to Warren Park Police Station where the case was reported.

The accused person is still at large and the victim was referred to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Inspector Chakanza said parents should desist from releasing their underage children to seek employment as this would expose them to danger.

He warned girls and women to be wary of strangers offering any form of assistance as some of them were criminals.- state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...