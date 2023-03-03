Lunchbox Thief Moered

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An alleged lunch box and cellphones tsotsi was moered by pupils from two different schools in Lakeside Orange Farm in the Vaal on Monday afternoon, 27 February for allegedly snatching one of the pupils’ cellphones.

The angry pupils say the alleged culprit has been terrorising them on the streets since the beginning of the year.

They said he would target their lunch boxes, snatch them then run away. Recently he started snatching cellphones from them too.

On Monday afternoon karma hit the man, this after he allegedly snatched one of the pupil’s cellphones and lunch box but later met his match.

After having her phone stolen, the 14-year-old pupil told her fellow pupils who were walking behind her. This angered the group who were walking home.

They chased the man and caught up with him while he was sitting on the side of the road, eating the skhaftin he had just snatched. He allegedly stood up and started by threatening the kids but without success. The man was then beaten to a pulp by the group of pupils.

One of the parents who was at the scene, told Daily Sun that the man targets school pupils that cross the road from Lakeside to Evaton north.

He takes their lunch boxes, cellphones, and money every day and when they refuse he threatens to stab them with a knife,” said the angry parent.

“They caught him, tied his hands, and started assaulting him till they got tired and left him on the side of the road,” said the parent.

— Daily Sun

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...