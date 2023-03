New ZESA Power Tariff Schedule Effective 1 March 2023

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has increased electricity tariffs with effect from 1 March 2023.

In a notice, ZETDC said consumers will get the following on their first purchase (domestic tariff):

50 Units / kWh – $1 135.00

100 Units / kWh – $3 410.00

150 Units / kWh – $7 390.00

200 Units / kWh – $11 380.00

250 Units / kWh – $17 070.00

300 Units / kWh – $22 750.00

350 Units / kWh – $29 290.00

400 Units / kWh – $35 830.00

450 Units / kWh – $42 650.00

500 Units / kWh – $49 470.00

600 Units / kWh – $63 110.00

700 Units / kWh – $76 760.00

800 Units / kWh – $90 400.00

900 Units / kWh – $104 050.00

1000 Units / kWh – $117 690.00

Charge per kWhAmountFirst 500-50kWh50kWh22.701135Next 5051-100kWh50kWh45.502275Next 100101-200100kWh113.807980Next 100201-300kWh100kWh130.8013080Above 400136.40

Before the latest tariff hike by ZESA, the power utility last reviewed the cost of electricity on 06 October 2022. The old tariffs are as follows:

50 Units / kWh – $912.00

100 Units / kWh – $2 740.00

150 Units / kWh – $5 943.00

200 Units / kWh – $9 147.00

250 Units / kWh – $13 720.00

300 Units / kWh – $18 295.00

350 Units / kWh – $23 550.00

400 Units / kWh – $28 806.00

450 Units / kWh – $34 290.00

500 Units / kWh – $39 780.00

600 Units / kWh – $50 750.00

700 Units / kWh – $61 720.00

800 Units / kWh – $72 695.00

900 Units / kWh – $83 670.00

1000 Units / kWh – $94 640.00

CONSUMPTION BANDENERGY CHG PER kWhAMOUNTFirst 500-50kWh50kWh18.24912Next 5051-100kWI50kWh36.571828.5Next 100101-200100kWh64.076407Next 100201-300kW100kWh91.479147Next 100301-400kW100kWh105.1210512Above 400109.70

