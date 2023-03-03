President Chamisa Rules Out Opposition Coalition

THE Nelson Chmaisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has ruled out any prospects of joining forces with other political parties under a coalition arrangement.

Prior to the 2018 elections, political formations united under the banner of the MDC Alliance to challenge the ruling Zanu-PF party in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa won.

CCC national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere told a local media house that the party will go it alone.

“The Citizens’ Coalition for Change led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the only credible alternative to Zanu-PF. The latest Afrobarometer Report, the SABI Strategy survey and all data points to the election being a two horse race with Advocate Chamisa gearing for a clear victory. As highlighted previously, the CCC is a broad tent, open to all – the only qualification is that one must be a citizen,” said Mahere.- Bulawayo 24

